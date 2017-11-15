Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Congratulations are in order!

People confirms that Miranda Kerr and Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel are expecting their first child together.

“Miranda, Evan and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” Kerr’s rep said in a statement.

The model, 34, and her 27-year-old husband wed in May in an intimate ceremony at their Brentwood, Calif. home. Kerr wore a long-sleeve Dior Haute Couture gown custom designed by the house’s Artistic Director, Maria Grazia Chiuri.

While this is the first marriage for Spiegel, Kerr was previously married to actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 6-year-old son named Flynn.

Mark our words, this is going to one stylish (and tech savvy!) baby. A Silicon Valley tycoon-cum-top model? Come on, you know this baby is going to be all we can talk about 20 years from now …

Congratulations, you two! We’re so excited to meet baby Spiegel-Kerr.