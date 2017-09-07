Miranda Kerr's Divorce from Orlando Bloom Led to Depression but "It Was the Right Thing to Do"

Miranda Kerr is quick to declare that her divorce from Orlando Bloom was the right decision for all parties involved, but that doesn’t mean it was an easy time in her life. In a new cover story for Net-a-Porter’s magazine, The Edit, Kerr says the split sent her into a period of depression.

“It was the right thing to do; we weren’t bringing out the best in each other,” she says of her relationship with 6-year-old son Flynn's dad. “There’s no hostility there, we’ll always be friends.”

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Now, Kerr has happily moved on, marrying Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel in an intimate backyard ceremony earlier this year. The model also dishes about life at home with her new husband in the issue.

“My grandma taught me that men are visual and you need to make a little effort,” she said. “So when [Evan] comes home, I make sure to have a nice dress on and the candles lit. We make time to have a nice dinner together.”

“At work, I’m like, ‘We need to do this!’ and, ‘This needs to happen!’ But at home, I slip into my feminine and empower Evan to be in his masculine,” Kerr adds. What exactly does it mean to slip into your feminine, according to the star? “Just be more in my feelings. More gentle, leaning back. It’s a nice balance.”

Read her entire cover story on net-a-porter.com for more from the newlywed.