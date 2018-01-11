Mira Sorvino Says She'll Never Work with Woody Allen Again in an Apology to Dylan Farrow

Mira Sorvino is taking a stand against her former director Woody Allen.

Sorvino famously acted and won an Oscar in Allen's film Mighty Aphrodite in 1995, but she has vowed to never work with the director again in an open letter to his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow. Dylan, now 32, has alleged for years that Allen molested her when she was 7, an allegation that the director denies. Dylan has spoken out publicly about her accusations in the past.

In a Huffington Post piece Wednesday, Sorvino: "I confess that at the time I worked for Woody Allen I was a naive young actress. I swallowed the media’s portrayal of your abuse allegations against your father as an outgrowth of a twisted custody battle between Mia Farrow and him, and did not look further into the situation, for which I am terribly sorry. For this I also owe an apology to Mia."

Sorvino explained that she looked past Dylan's story because she didn't want it to be true, but eventually she came to believe and support Dylan. "I am so sorry, Dylan! I cannot begin to imagine how you have felt, all these years as you watched someone you called out as having hurt you as a child, a vulnerable little girl in his care, be lauded again and again, including by me and countless others in Hollywood who praised him and ignored you," she wrote. "As a mother and a woman, this breaks my heart for you. I am so, so sorry!"

Sorvino said that while Allen never overstepped his bounds with her, that was not an excuse to "turn a blind eye."

"We are in a day and age when everything must be re-examined. This kind of abuse cannot be allowed to continue. If this means tearing down all the old gods, so be it," she wrote.

"The cognitive dissonance, the denial, and cowardice that spare us painful truths and prevent us from acting in defense of innocent victims while allowing 'beloved' individuals to continue their heinous behavior must be jettisoned from the bottom of our souls. Even if you love someone, if you learn they may have committed these despicable acts, they must be exposed and condemned, and this exposure must have consequences. I will never work with him again."

Sorvino has recently spoken out about being sexually harassed while working with Harvey Weinstein, and later blacklisted in Hollywood in the aftermath.

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I’m just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Sorvino is not the only one who has decided not to work with Allen going forward. Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig spoke out this week about regretting working with Allen on To Rome with Love before also declaring that she will not work with him again.

Dylan responded to those standing with her in a tweet on Wednesday.

"I know that standing with me against Woody Allen is not easy in this industry. I know that I am asking for courage and even sacrifice. But if #TIMESUP truly stands with all victims, as it says it does, then that sacrifice is necessary to help convert this moment to a movement," she tweeted. "To those who have already taken a stand and amplified my voice with theirs, there is a 7-year-old girl inside of me who thanks you from the bottom of her heart."

I know that standing with me against Woody Allen is not easy in this industry. I know that I am asking for courage and even sacrifice. But if #TIMESUP truly stands with all victims, as it says it does, then that sacrifice is necessary to help convert this moment to a movement. /1 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 10, 2018

To those who have already taken a stand and amplified my voice with theirs, there is a 7 year old girl inside of me who thanks you from the bottom of her heart. /2 — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 10, 2018

Allen was never charged over Dylan's allegations, though a Connecticut prosecutor did say there was probable cause for a criminal case.