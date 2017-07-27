This Mini 'Titanic' Reunion is Every '90's Child's Dream

Billy Zane has come to show that Titanic goes on. In the film that had high-school girls sobbing—literally, SOBBING—their hearts out in the late nineties (or was that just us?) Zane played a table-flipping villain. But IRL, the actor is nothing but smiles and cuddles when he hangs out with his costars Jack and Rose.

Fine. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet. You know what we meant.

On Wednesday evening, the three Titanic stars gathered at a charity auction in St. Tropez, France, and Zane posted a blue-tinted snap of the mini reunion. (Seems appropriate.)

Quick question: do these people age? And, honestly, is that an ice sculpture over Leo's right shoulder?

The event raised funds for The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, which aids in environmental protection. "Now we're saving icebergs. Go figure," Zane quipped in the Instagram caption. And if you're not already getting FOMO, get this:

The coveted auction prize will be a dinner date with Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet themselves. This would be an ideal chance to point out that there was MORE ROOM ON THAT DOOR, right?

RELATED: Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio Will Reunite Off-Screen For Charity

Or, perhaps the topic will be explored in James Cameron's upcoming documentary in honor of the film's 20th anniversary. Regardless, we're just happy to see our favorite stars coming together for a great cause. And, to see "Jack" looking so healthy and alive. (Sniff.)