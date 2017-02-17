This Mini SATC Reunion Happened in New York City

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

It's amazing. I would do it all over again. [MUSIC] When you started Sex and the City, in was in a time, it was 1998. It was at a time where if you wanted to be a movie actress, doing television was not cool. Now it is, but How did you think that was gonna change your life at the time. When I did the pilot I didn't think it was gonna change my life at all. Except that when they picked it up or when I was reminded I did it frankly. I ran into someone on the street. And they said "I saw your show." And I was like, "What show?" They said, "I saw a show called Sex And The City." And I was like, " my God, right." I [INAUDIBLE] right. You saw it? I haven't seen it. She was like, it's great. I was like. Then it became a conversation. I was like, I don't know if I think I wanna do that. Is there a way to not do that? [LAUGH] I literally said. Really? Yeah. And I went, met my agents in LA, [INAUDIBLE], and I was like, do you think maybe I could not do this now. And cuz I wanted to keep doing a play, and doing a movie, and doing a play. So the way I thought it was gonna change my life was was that it was gonna hold me hostage to a committment. And HBO, in its infinite wisdom. Right. Sat me down and said no, no, no, no, no. We don't function like that. We want you here if you want to be here. And we make shows based on how we are feeling about, we don't have to respond to advertising dollars. So, let's just have a season and see how it goes, and we'll bring in this producer that you love, and we'll all go make some television that we can be proud of. And I was easily convinced, and I went to the set the first day And I never look back. It was the happiest, it was the most productive, fulfilling professional experience I could have imagined. But I still didn't know two years in that it was gonna change my life. All I knew was that I had a job that I loved. And I could still do other things. On my time off, but then, I was shooting the show in New York City, up the street basically, with people who I thought were fantastic, on streets that I loved, telling stories I'd never heard told. But my life I didn't know. I couldn't imagine, because it didn't exist for me to imagine. [MUSIC]