Mindy Kaling Welcomes a Baby Girl! 

Mindy Kaling, aka the world’s most low-key pregnant person, has reportedly welcomed her first child.

According to E! News, the 38-year-old Mindy Project creator and star gave birth to a baby girl named Katherine Kaling on December 15. Kaling has yet to publicly reveal who the baby’s father is.

News of the comedian’s pregnancy came as a shock to almost everyone when it broke in July. Kaling’s Wrinkle in Time co-stars were blindsided by her announcement.

Oprah told reporters that Mindy had only casually mentioned she was five months pregnant earlier that month, to which the talk show host responded “WHAAAAT?!” Same, Oprah, same.

During an interview in late September, Mindy opened up about motherhood, telling Sunday Today’s Willie Geist, “I know I'm going to be the dorky mom.”

Dorky? Never! We’re betting Mindy’s the coolest (and most stylish) mom around.

We wish mother and daughter all the best. Congratulations, Mindy!