Mindy Kaling Is Reportedly Pregnant with Her First Child

Big news today: Mindy Kaling reportedly has a major project in the works—she’s having a baby!

According to E! News, which cites multiple unnamed sources, the 38-year-old funny lady is pregnant with her first child.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Despite the star’s many upcoming endeavors (namely the final season of The Mindy Project on Hulu and A Wrinkle in Time with Oprah and Reese Witherspoon), production conflicts are not an issue, a source tells E!

Back in 2015, Kaling opened up to InStyle about her feelings towards becoming a parent and how her mother's passing in 2012 influenced them.

"I don't have a particular urge to get married, but I do know with certainty that I want to have kids, because my relationship with her was so special," she spoke of her late mom in the June 2015 cover story. "She was so proud of [my success]. She kept clippings of everything. I know she bored her patients with stories about me going to the Golden Globes, showing them photos of the dresses I was picking between."

Sound like a super sweet legacy to pass along to the next generation. Congrats, Mindy—the world could certainly use another dose of Kaling!