Mindy Kaling Is Nervous About Motherhood, Says She's Going to Be a "Dorky Mom"

First-time mom Mindy Kaling has no illusions about what kind of parent she'll be to her daughter, but that doesn't mean she's not plenty nervous about this whole motherhood thing.

The expectant actress got candid about her hopes and fears in a recent interview with Willie Geist for Sunday Today. When asked whether or not she thinks she'll be a cool mom, the Mindy Project star admitted that she wasn't so sure. "I'm really happy that that's what I project but right now I just feel so anxious," Kaling revealed. "But I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice."

Kaling, 38, added that she looks to her own late mother for parenting inspiration.

"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," she explained. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

She continued: "It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child."

