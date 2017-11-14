How Mindy Kaling Hid Her Pregnancy During the Entire Last Season of The Mindy Project

Mindy Kaling wrapped up filming her hit Hulu series The Mindy Project before revealing that she's expecting a baby, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t work on the project while heavily pregnant. In fact, she was hiding her baby bump during the entire final season of the show, Kaling confirmed in a series of nostalgic Tweets ahead of the series finale.

“I shot the entire last season pregnant and [Salvador Perez] hid it so well! As did Michael Spiller and our cinematographer, Marco Fargnoli,” she wrote on Twitter. “The finale I was almost 7 months along and it was a heat wave. See if you can tell …”

The actress, who is now “mega preg” with her first child, also wrote a nostalgic message in honor of her series ending. “Six years ago I created a show called [The Mindy Project] and got to play the lead. Not the sassy friend or nagging wife. It completely changed my life,” she wrote.

“117 episodes later, it’s ending, on my own terms. That’s so rare, and I just want to say how grateful I am. Love forever, MK.”

Tune in to watch the series finale on The Mindy Project Tuesday on Hulu.