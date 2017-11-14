How Mindy Kaling Hid Her Pregnancy During the Entire Last Season of The Mindy Project

Olivia Bahou
Nov 14, 2017 @ 2:15 pm

Mindy Kaling wrapped up filming her hit Hulu series The Mindy Project before revealing that she's expecting a baby, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t work on the project while heavily pregnant. In fact, she was hiding her baby bump during the entire final season of the show, Kaling confirmed in a series of nostalgic Tweets ahead of the series finale.

“I shot the entire last season pregnant and [Salvador Perez] hid it so well! As did Michael Spiller and our cinematographer, Marco Fargnoli,” she wrote on Twitter. “The finale I was almost 7 months along and it was a heat wave. See if you can tell …”

Jordin Althaus/Hulu

The actress, who is now “mega preg” with her first child, also wrote a nostalgic message in honor of her series ending. “Six years ago I created a show called [The Mindy Project] and got to play the lead. Not the sassy friend or nagging wife. It completely changed my life,” she wrote.

Jordin Althaus/Hulu

“117 episodes later, it’s ending, on my own terms. That’s so rare, and I just want to say how grateful I am. Love forever, MK.”

Jordin Althaus/Hulu

Tune in to watch the series finale on The Mindy Project Tuesday on Hulu.

Show Transcript

You were gonna keep it a secret but Oprah open her big mouth and [LAUGH] I mean she really did announce it, right?>> She did announce it, yeah. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I am not leaving, I was, I wanted to know way early, I'm having a girl. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] I had told Oprah and Reese on the movie we're working on, Wrinkle in Time. Right. And she announced it at press. She was very excited and I. At first it was like if anyone was gonna to announce big news about your private life Oprah Winfrey is the person. Right, right, yes. You can't complain that much about it. I think I learned a long time ago that it is probably not a good idea to reprimand Oprah. [MUSIC] My mother OBGYN who, I play an OBGYN on the show. She passed away within the same hour that I found out, that the show had been green lit. That was such a strange thing. And then, now the show's ending when I found out that I was pregnant with my own daughter. And it was, it felt like the show kind of helped me and trained me to kind of grow up and become a mom, and it is really meaningful to me. Yeah. [BLANK_AUDIO]

