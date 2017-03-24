Mindy Kaling and Cory Booker Just Turned Twitter into a Dating App

March 24, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: Isabel Jones

In an IRL plotline we’re certain Mindy Lahiri would liken to You’ve Got Mail, Mindy Kaling and U.S. Senator Cory Booker are getting their flirt on via Twitter.

It all began when The Mindy Project threw some subtle shade at Booker's beloved Newark, New Jersey—implying that the senator was desperate to escape the town.

https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/844971581084516353

(He still hearts her, though!)

Kaling quickly apologized for her fictional counterpart, writing: “Senator, if Mindy Lahiri shades it, it means we know it's cool. Thanks for the [heart emoji]. It's mutual!

https://twitter.com/mindykaling/status/844973476007989249

It’s getting hot in here, but the best is yet to come ...

After Kaling clarified her character’s comment, Booker responded with an invitation to have dinner with him in Newark. Mindy’s totally having her Meg Ryan moment.

https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/844980250958336000

Mindy accepted the invite, cheekily mentioning she’d need to check the New Jersey PATH train schedule.

https://twitter.com/mindykaling/status/844996730449899520

PATH beat her to the punch, though, tweeting the schedj at both prospective dates:

https://twitter.com/PATHTrain/status/844998112309628930

Kaling tweeted her appreciation to the public transportation service with a string of emojis, but Booker’s response really took the cake:

https://twitter.com/CoryBooker/status/845003316732055552

SHE IS “LYFT WORTHY.” It looks like this casual flirtation may be the start of something more!

Among other things, this romantic tweet-a-thon is proof that fan fiction can mirror reality. BRB, shipping Cory Booker and Mindy Kaling every day for the rest of my life.

