Mindy Kaling Expertly Balances Her Baby Bump with Statement Sleeves

BY: Faith Cummings
August 16, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Mindy Kaling's effortless cool style has carried over to her maternity dressing. From LBDs with a twist to figure-flattering floral frocks, the mommy-to-be knows how to work her new body. And her latest getup doesn't disappoint. 

The Mindy Project star posed in a blue Roksanda Ilincic stunner ($1,360, net-a-porter.com) with adorable bow sleeves that balance out her burgeoning belly. The dress, which hits well-above the knee, is complemented by a pair of Valentino studded pumps ($825, nordstrom.com) and chandelier earrings, which are displayed in their full glory, thanks to Kaling's low-slung ponytail. But it's her fuchsia lipstick that takes the look to a whole other level. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BX0gBXclB4q/?hl=en&taken-by=mindykaling

"Statement sleeve today couresty of @salvadorperezcostumes! In @roksandailincic & @maisonvalentino for #themindyproject," Kaling captioned a photo of her in the frock, calling out the gorgeous detail of the tied-up sleeves. 

Mindy Kaling Debuted Her Baby Bump in an Elegant LBD on the Red Carpet

We cannot wait to see how the star showcases her maternity style prowess next!

