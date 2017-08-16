Mindy Kaling Expertly Balances Her Baby Bump with Statement Sleeves

Mindy Kaling's effortless cool style has carried over to her maternity dressing. From LBDs with a twist to figure-flattering floral frocks, the mommy-to-be knows how to work her new body. And her latest getup doesn't disappoint.

The Mindy Project star posed in a blue Roksanda Ilincic stunner ($1,360, net-a-porter.com) with adorable bow sleeves that balance out her burgeoning belly. The dress, which hits well-above the knee, is complemented by a pair of Valentino studded pumps ($825, nordstrom.com) and chandelier earrings, which are displayed in their full glory, thanks to Kaling's low-slung ponytail. But it's her fuchsia lipstick that takes the look to a whole other level.

"Statement sleeve today couresty of @salvadorperezcostumes! In @roksandailincic & @maisonvalentino for #themindyproject," Kaling captioned a photo of her in the frock, calling out the gorgeous detail of the tied-up sleeves.

We cannot wait to see how the star showcases her maternity style prowess next!