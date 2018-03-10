Mindy Kaling Was Brought to Tears by Ex-Boyfriend B.J. Novak's Supportive Message

If only we could all be this friendly with our former flames!

Despite their romantic history, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak are still amazing friends, trading oh-so-sweet sentiments on social media for all the world to see.

Kaling's new movie, A Wrinkle in Time, came out this week, and her BFF Novak noticed a pretty serendipitous promotion for the highly-anticipated film. On Twitter, the 38-year-old actor and producer explained that he spotted Kaling's face right outside the building where she first lived in L.A.

"When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave," Novak wrote. "This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things."

When I met @mindykaling she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave. This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things. @WrinkleInTime pic.twitter.com/tGpwA9mBsQ — B.J. Novak (@bjnovak) March 9, 2018

Naturally, Kaling was touched by this incredibly sweet sentiment, replying to his tweet that she was "like full crying."

Oh my god I’m like full crying. I will never be mad at you again https://t.co/aaikJtxSYC — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 10, 2018

If you're not up-to-date on the history between these two, let us fill you in. Way back when, Kaling and Novak played an on-screen couple on The Office, and it would seem their romance spilled over into real life.

“Complicated,” was the word Novak used to describe his relationship with Kaling to People in 2014. “A really complicated person and a really complicated friendship, but I wouldn’t trade it for anything in the world.”

Kaling had similar sentiments, calling their relationship "weird as hell" and impossible to define.

“I will freely admit: My relationship with B.J. Novak is weird as hell. He is not my boyfriend, but he is not my best friend,” Kaling told InStyle back in 2015. “I guess you could describe our relationship as a ‘romantically charged camaraderie with loud arguments,’ but I don’t think Facebook would accept this as a new status.”

That was all several years ago, but romance rumors were sparked once again this year when the pair attended the 2018 Oscars together.

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 4, 2018 at 6:13pm PST

While sources tell People that the on-screen lovers are just friends, that hasn't stopped fans from shipping the relationship. Check out some of these hilarious replies to Kaling's tweet.

blink twice if you’re secretly married — michelle (@michellefarhang) March 10, 2018

We can definitely respect these two being formerly-romantic BFFs, but we also wouldn't be mad if they were to get together again. Just sayin'.