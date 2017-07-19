Mindy Kaling Is Taking the Rachel Green Approach to Her Pregnancy Reveal

When it comes to her pregnancy, Mindy Kaling is keeping it as hush hush as possible.

"She just started telling her friends she is pregnant," a source told People. Though, we suspect a few of them already know, as the exciting news spread through the media like wildfire. But one detail she absolutely will not divulge is the identity of the baby's father—even to some of her closest friends, according to the source. With this revelation, we couldn't help but think of the famous Friends character Rachel Green, and how she chose to keep her pregnancy covert.

And like Green, Kaling's pregnancy was "an unexpected surprise," an insider divulged to E! News.

However, Kaling has been no stranger to the discussion of motherhood. "I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," she affirmed in a 2015 Yahoo! Style interview. "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."

Here's to a happy and healthy pregnancy!