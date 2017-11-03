Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump on Instagram

We spy Mindy Kaling's baby bump! The actress shared a photo on Instagram of her recording lines for her Hulu show The Mindy Project, and thanks to the angle we finally got a glimpse of her growing belly.

"how I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. “Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!” #themindyproject #laterbaby," she captioned the photo, which shows her wearing a blue, yellow, and black striped oversize sweater, while speaking into a microphone in a sound booth.

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, the actress has been low key about her pregnancy. Though, she's revealed she's expecting a baby girl, she has yet to disclose who the father of her child is. Even close friends have been kept in the dark!

Kaling has opened up about motherhood, though. In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, she revealed that she's feeling anxious about becoming a first-time mom. "I'm really happy that that's what I project but right now I just feel so anxious," Kaling said. "But I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice."

"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," she explained. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

She continued: "It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child."