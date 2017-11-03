Mindy Kaling Shares First Photo of Her Baby Bump on Instagram

Jennifer Davis
Nov 02, 2017 @ 9:45 pm

We spy Mindy Kaling's baby bump! The actress shared a photo on Instagram of her recording lines for her Hulu show The Mindy Project, and thanks to the angle we finally got a glimpse of her growing belly. 

"how I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. “Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!” #themindyproject #laterbaby," she captioned the photo, which shows her wearing a blue, yellow, and black striped oversize sweater, while speaking into a microphone in a sound booth.

how I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. “Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!” #themindyproject #laterbaby

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Since announcing her pregnancy in August, the actress has been low key about her pregnancy. Though, she's revealed she's expecting a baby girl, she has yet to disclose who the father of her child is. Even close friends have been kept in the dark!

Kaling has opened up about motherhood, though. In an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today, she revealed that she's feeling anxious about becoming a first-time mom. "I'm really happy that that's what I project but right now I just feel so anxious," Kaling said. "But I'd like to be the fun mom. I know I'm gonna be the dorky mom. So it could be kind of fun, too. I think that would be nice."

RELATED: Mindy Kaling’s Most Glamorous Maternity Looks

"My mom was incredibly fierce and so devoted to us, just loved us and really wanted us to be happy no matter what we did," she explained. "My career choice was not something that she was familiar with and she was just so supportive of that. And if I could give that to my child, just that open-mindedness, I'd be so happy."

She continued: "It's so easy to criticize parenting until you're a parent, so one of the nice things about becoming a parent is that I'll be able to openly criticize other parenting because I will have a child."

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] The shoot was amazing today. I got wear eight or nine of my favorite outfits ever. Kate [UNKNOWN] did an incredible job and my favorite piece was a [UNKNOWN]. Black, white, and red jacket that was kinda overset with big pockets. So you could kind of like disappear in it or you could like shoplift with it because you could hide a lot underneath it. The pair of shoes that I wear the most often are a pair of moccasins. I think they're like Steve Martin. I just wear them everyday at work. For Father's Day, I bought my father a Rolex. So that's probably the biggest fashion splurge recently that I loved and I love whenever I see him wearing it. [MUSIC] My routine for washing my face has improved a great deal over the past 10 years. I used to just go to sleep with all my makeup on and then wake up in the middle of the night and just go to the bathroom and splash hot water on my face. I don't do that anymore cuz I'm 35 now. Now I. I wash my face, use the wash cloth. Take all the makeup of, and then do like a five step serum, toner, like, age reversing beautifier stuff. And then I go to sleep with this really greasy face. I would not board a plane without. My laptop, because I like to write on planes, like the only uninterrupted time where I can't really procrastinate or do anything but write. Arnica, which makes it so my feet don't swell into like giant bread loaves when I get off the plane. And lastly, like some kind of a trashy tabloid magazine. What I wish was in my bag, was like a notepad for writing poetry. Jewelery, my wallet, and my phone, which is like clean as face grease. But really just like a bunch of unopened, or like open tampons and like old chocolate bars and like, like weirdo vitamins that I don't actually use. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!