Mindy Kaling Was Very Surprised When Oprah Announced Her Pregnancy

Mindy Kaling is expecting a baby girl! The Mindy Project star appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday and confirmed that she will soon give birth to a daughter.

“I’m very, very pregnant,” she shared with the talk show host. “I’ve had a pretty great time of it so far, but I think I took a lot for granted before this, now that I’m in my current situation. Sitting—I’m obsessed with sitting. Even when I was standing back there I was looking at this chair and I was like, ‘Oh, I can’t wait to sit in that chair. That beautiful comfy chair.’”

Kaling said that she found out the sex of her baby early. “I’m not waiting. I wanted to know way early. I’m having a girl. I’m so excited,” she revealed.

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

And while she’s thrilled about her new addition, she was a little peeved that Oprah Winfrey announced the news before she was ready.

“I had told Oprah and Reese [Witherspoon] on a movie we’re working on, A Wrinkle in Time, and she announced it at press. She was very excited. At first it was like, ‘OK, if anyone was going to announce big news about your private life, Oprah Winfrey is the person. You can’t complain that much about it,” Kaling said.

“And you also can’t be like, ‘Hey, Oprah, zip it!’ She’s almost like a religious figure. I actually thought, I was like, OK if there’s one person I have to tell my daughter about that revealed her existence to the world, Oprah is pretty good.”

“I think I learned a long time ago that it’s probably not a good idea to reprimand Oprah,” Kaling joked. “At a certain point I was like, you can’t take it back so I thought, you know what? There are worse things.”

As the actress prepares to welcome her first child, her show The Mindy Project is airing its sixth and final season. Kaling revealed the added significance on The Ellen Show Friday.

“When I started the show, I literally found out that the show got greenlit the same day that my mother passed away. My mother, she was an OBGYN. I play an OGBYN on the show. She passed away within the same hour that I found out that the show had been greenlit. So that was such a strange thing,” Kaling said.

“Now the show is ending when I found out that I was pregnant with my own daughter, and it felt like the show kind of helped me and trained me to kind of grow up and become a mom. It is really meaningful to me.”