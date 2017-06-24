Celebrate Mindy Kaling's 38th Birthday with 38 of Her Funniest Instagrams

Celebrate Mindy Kaling's 38th Birthday with 38 of Her Funniest Instagrams
See Her Transformation
Jon Kopaloff/Getty
Shop This Post
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 24, 2017 @ 6:30 AM

Happy Birthday, Mindy Kaling! The comedy writer and actress turns 38 today, and we are more than happy to use her special day as an excuse to take a look back at her funniest moments.

Whether she’s on the set of her hit Hulu show The Mindy Project, throwing it back to her days on The Office, or keeping it real with a #nomakeup selfie in her sweats, this actress always has us cracking up with her latest post. She made headlines when she posted a photo of her “awards show prep” applying deodorant in shape wear, and made her way into our hearts when she collapsed into a pizza box on Valentine’s Day.

VIDEO: Mindy Kaling's Dream Celebrity Boyfriend Will Surprise You

When she’s not attending to her social media presence, this actress and writer is just as funny. After finding fame as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, Kaling landed her own show, The Mindy Project, and even voiced the character of Disgust in the hit Pixar movie, Inside Out.

And this funny lady isn't going away anytime soon: The Mindy Project was renewed for its sixth and final season on Hulu, meaning we’ll see plenty more of the self-centered and hilarious ob-gyn Mindy Lahiri on our screens.

RELATED: Mindy Kaling's Costume Designer Shares 6 Times She Totally Rocked Her Look

In honor of her 38th birthday, join us in taking a look back at her funniest Instagram moments this year. Happy Birthday, Mindy!

A terrific present from @asekar95 with a note that is as correct as it is slightly damning!

A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

"Is this Paleo?" - Urkel on a diet, said @loulielang

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

I get to see this one today, we're both wearing these outfits from 7 years ago

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

#Repost @soniakharkar (via @repostapp) ・・・ Wife 4 life

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Rollin into the weekend like

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

I look like the foreigner but I'm not! #latelateshow tonight!

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

#TBT of me by the Golden Gate Bridge on the windiest day ever. V. Nervous to fall into the ocean

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

I like blondes, always have

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Mindy Kaling vs. Mindy Lahiri

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

What do you mean I can't keep this pillow?

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Thanks for the shoulder rub, Carson!

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

I've got hot sauce in my bag; swag. Thank you @tabasco 😍❤️

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

All my ladies with the huge heads say heyyyyy

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Alain Mikli + Bart Simpson + @dsquared2 + @adidasoriginals comprises my Brat Look Easter edition

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Line of the day. #TheMindyProject

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

And back to glamour at #TheMindyProject

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

You have to come with me. #oscars @pixarinsideout

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Awards Show prep. America's sweetheart.

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Happy Valentine's Day

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Posh at work vs. makeup-free vacation dirtbag. I'm straight up one of the dudes from Dazed & Confused.

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Did I need it? No. Will I ever wear it? Probably not. Did I have to have it? Yes. #TheForceAwakens #c3po

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

That zit cream in your 30's life. At least I'm not going on the Tonight Show later today. 🙄

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

I did it! I drank four pina coladas a day!

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Ohhh I figured out a way to complain about paradise

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

I told myself I wouldnt fall in love on set again

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

This is the life

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

Mindy Lahiri: Oh sorry I just need to push up my glasses. What's that? I have a huge beautiful engagement ring?

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Load More
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top