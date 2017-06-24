Celebrate Mindy Kaling's 38th Birthday with 38 of Her Funniest Instagrams

Happy Birthday, Mindy Kaling! The comedy writer and actress turns 38 today, and we are more than happy to use her special day as an excuse to take a look back at her funniest moments.
Whether she’s on the set of her hit Hulu show The Mindy Project, throwing it back to her days on The Office, or keeping it real with a #nomakeup selfie in her sweats, this actress always has us cracking up with her latest post. She made headlines when she posted a photo of her “awards show prep” applying deodorant in shape wear, and made her way into our hearts when she collapsed into a pizza box on Valentine’s Day.
VIDEO: Mindy Kaling's Dream Celebrity Boyfriend Will Surprise You
When she’s not attending to her social media presence, this actress and writer is just as funny. After finding fame as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, Kaling landed her own show, The Mindy Project, and even voiced the character of Disgust in the hit Pixar movie, Inside Out.
And this funny lady isn't going away anytime soon: The Mindy Project was renewed for its sixth and final season on Hulu, meaning we’ll see plenty more of the self-centered and hilarious ob-gyn Mindy Lahiri on our screens.
RELATED: Mindy Kaling's Costume Designer Shares 6 Times She Totally Rocked Her Look
In honor of her 38th birthday, join us in taking a look back at her funniest Instagram moments this year. Happy Birthday, Mindy!
#TBT 2000! I am 20, in college, and this is at Moosilauke Ravine Lodge, in the White Mountains of New Hampshire. It's one of my favorite places in the world. I was part of Lodge Crew, that lived here for a couple weeks and welcomed the freshmen to college after outdoor trips. As you know, I'm not the most outdoorsy person but this is such a magical place. It's open to the public, so please visit, have dinner there, hike and spend the night! To learn more, go here: http://outdoors.dartmouth.edu/services/ravine_lodge/. If you're a Dartmouth grad and want to support Moosilauke, go here: http://dartgo.org/challenge