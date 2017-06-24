Celebrate Mindy Kaling's 38th Birthday with 38 of Her Funniest Instagrams

Happy Birthday, Mindy Kaling! The comedy writer and actress turns 38 today, and we are more than happy to use her special day as an excuse to take a look back at her funniest moments.

Whether she’s on the set of her hit Hulu show The Mindy Project, throwing it back to her days on The Office, or keeping it real with a #nomakeup selfie in her sweats, this actress always has us cracking up with her latest post. She made headlines when she posted a photo of her “awards show prep” applying deodorant in shape wear, and made her way into our hearts when she collapsed into a pizza box on Valentine’s Day.

When she’s not attending to her social media presence, this actress and writer is just as funny. After finding fame as Kelly Kapoor on The Office, Kaling landed her own show, The Mindy Project, and even voiced the character of Disgust in the hit Pixar movie, Inside Out.

And this funny lady isn't going away anytime soon: The Mindy Project was renewed for its sixth and final season on Hulu, meaning we’ll see plenty more of the self-centered and hilarious ob-gyn Mindy Lahiri on our screens.

In honor of her 38th birthday, join us in taking a look back at her funniest Instagram moments this year. Happy Birthday, Mindy!

A terrific present from @asekar95 with a note that is as correct as it is slightly damning! A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 13, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

Hahahaha national donut day and of course there's a gif of me talking about donuts. My favorite donut is jelly. A nice sugary messy Dunkin Donuts jelly donut heh heh heh. Bye gotta go find one! (Thanks @42west for having this!) A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Season 1 throwback 🏥📽 can't remember if I'm looking lovingly at fellow cast members or craft services 😛 #tbt #themindyproject A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 17, 2016 at 9:07am PDT

#TBT HAHAHAHAHAHAHA some Emmys or Globes. Steve is gleaming with handsomeness and behind him? some looky-loo who won a contest to be near him A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 16, 2016 at 6:59am PDT

"Is this Paleo?" - Urkel on a diet, said @loulielang A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 10, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

I get to see this one today, we're both wearing these outfits from 7 years ago A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 6, 2016 at 7:15am PDT

#Repost @soniakharkar (via @repostapp) ・・・ Wife 4 life A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 3, 2016 at 9:32pm PDT

Sonia is leaving me to be our writers assistant, which isn't really sad since its like 20 feet away from her old desk. I was sad though anyway and this was her gift to me, a cookie jar in the shape of a raccoon. It's perfect. I said its Pepe but she said it looks like me. Bye Sonia. 💔 A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jun 3, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

Rollin into the weekend like A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 27, 2016 at 1:35pm PDT

I look like the foreigner but I'm not! #latelateshow tonight! A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 12, 2016 at 8:28pm PDT

#TBT of me by the Golden Gate Bridge on the windiest day ever. V. Nervous to fall into the ocean A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 5, 2016 at 9:48am PDT

I like blondes, always have A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on May 2, 2016 at 8:00pm PDT

Mindy Kaling vs. Mindy Lahiri A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 27, 2016 at 6:12pm PDT

#Repost @davidstassen ・・・ "Ooooh I'm an actor, the rain can't touch my vessel-like body." Thumbs down for these jerks. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 26, 2016 at 6:49am PDT

I wanted to eat mac and cheese and watch #kimmyschmidt but I was inspired by @hilariabaldwin's insta so I made quinoa spirals with almond cheese. I feel cool. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 16, 2016 at 4:45pm PDT

What do you mean I can't keep this pillow? A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 7, 2016 at 1:06pm PDT

Thanks for the shoulder rub, Carson! A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 7, 2016 at 6:15am PDT

I've got hot sauce in my bag; swag. Thank you @tabasco 😍❤️ A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Apr 5, 2016 at 3:21pm PDT

All my ladies with the huge heads say heyyyyy A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 28, 2016 at 9:26pm PDT

Alain Mikli + Bart Simpson + @dsquared2 + @adidasoriginals comprises my Brat Look Easter edition A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 25, 2016 at 8:39am PDT

After the party I took my date home, instantly changed into my sleep rags, and we ate onion rings on my sofa. She was a good date. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 20, 2016 at 10:28am PDT

Line of the day. #TheMindyProject A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Mar 16, 2016 at 10:40pm PDT

And back to glamour at #TheMindyProject A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 29, 2016 at 10:08am PST

You have to come with me. #oscars @pixarinsideout A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 28, 2016 at 5:31pm PST

Awards Show prep. America's sweetheart. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 23, 2016 at 7:13pm PST

Happy Valentine's Day A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Feb 14, 2016 at 9:56am PST

We couldn't tell if these were eggplants or bananas on this amazing @markuslupfer dress. Luckily both mean the same thing in emoji-speak heh heh 🍆🍌 A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jan 21, 2016 at 9:37pm PST

When you think "maybe my top can be a dress!" But you know it can't even if it's @creaturesofcomfort and it's your favorite color, canary yells A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jan 13, 2016 at 10:05pm PST

Posh at work vs. makeup-free vacation dirtbag. I'm straight up one of the dudes from Dazed & Confused. A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 31, 2015 at 12:15am PST

Did I need it? No. Will I ever wear it? Probably not. Did I have to have it? Yes. #TheForceAwakens #c3po A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 12, 2015 at 9:54pm PST

That zit cream in your 30's life. At least I'm not going on the Tonight Show later today. 🙄 A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Dec 3, 2015 at 7:10am PST

I did it! I drank four pina coladas a day! A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 23, 2015 at 3:52pm PST

Ohhh I figured out a way to complain about paradise A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 21, 2015 at 4:33pm PST

I told myself I wouldnt fall in love on set again A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 10, 2015 at 10:20am PST

This is the life A photo posted by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Oct 13, 2015 at 7:35am PDT