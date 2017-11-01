Milo Ventimiglia Will Play Jennifer Lopez's Boyfriend in Her New Movie

When it comes to on-screen love interests, Milo Ventimiglia is winning. Every week he gets to play Mandy Moore's husband on This Is Us, and now he gets to be Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend in their new movie Second Act. Rough life, Milo!

According to Deadline, Ventimiglia will play Lopez's longtime boyfriend Trey in the romantic comedy, which will chronicle Lopez's character, a "big-box store employee who reinvents her life and her lifestyle and gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree," according to Variety.

RELATED: J.Lo and Bestie Leah Remini Share the First Photo from Their New Movie's Set

Ventimiliga isn't the only big star attached to the project. Lopez's real-life BFF Leah Remini also is starring in the film, along with Vanessa Hudgens, Annaleigh Ashford and Freddie Stroma

The movie is currently filming in New York City, and we can't wait until it hits theaters. It's pretty safe to say we're already obsessed with based on the cast alone.