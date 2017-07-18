Millie Bobby Brown's New Twitter Account Is 100% Positivity

Millie Bobby Brown is taking a direct approach to online bullying. The 13-year-old Stranger Things star recently unveiled a brand-new Twitter account (her first) with the sole purpose of spreading positivity. Tweeting from the handle @Milliestopshate, the courageous teen plans to share "encouragement and advice for situations that need love and help." So far, she's been true to her word.

"I want this account to share love and positivity. let's stop bullying," Brown's bio reads.

https://twitter.com/Milliestopshate/status/887031063318605828 I will tweet encouragement and advice for situations that need love and help. 💙 — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017

Followers quickly flocked to the young star's account and shared their own stories of bullying. Brown, despite her youth, is already doing an impressive job of reciprocating compassion and advice.

https://twitter.com/Milliestopshate/status/887042382658752512 Your a strong girl. Remember I'll always support you. 🦋 https://t.co/cP7DfUwmse — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017

https://twitter.com/Milliestopshate/status/887041246727991298 Reply with: screaming is not the answer. I will do as you say if you tell me in an educated and kind way. Love u ❤️ stay strong 🌸 https://t.co/bxLg5bWOur — Millie Bobby Brown (@Milliestopshate) July 17, 2017

Brown is the latest celebrity to take a stand against cyberbullying. Singer Ed Sheeran recently threatened to "quit" Twitter after being confronted by trolls. "There's nothing but people saying mean things," he told The Sun, adding that all it takes is a single tweet to ruin his day. Somebody should tell him about Brown's new account ASAP!

We think its a great idea, Millie. Keep up the good work!