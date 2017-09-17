Millie Bobby Brown's Emmys Look Is Angel-Ballerina #Goals

On a scale of one to 10, Millie Bobby Brown’s 2017 Emmys look is an 11 (sorry, we had to). The 13-year-old Stranger Things star turned up at the awards show looking like a true angel, or ballerina, or angel-ballerina hybrid. Whichever one it is, we can’t get enough of it.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Stylist Thomas Carter Phillips conjured real sartorial magic when he dressed MBB in this Calvin Klein by Appointment gown, complete with a sleek bodice and a dramatically fanned out tulle skirt. A crystal-embellished sash and sparkly kitten heels added that extra touch of glimmer, a trend we’ve been seeing all over this year’s red carpet. Excuse us while we scream.