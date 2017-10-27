Millie Bobby Brown Is Grown Up and Gorgeous on the Stranger Things Red Carpet—See How She’s Changed Since Season 1

She may have a buzz cut when she plays waffle-loving Eleven on Stranger Things, but at the show's Season 2 premiere Thursday night, Millie Bobby Brown opted to put her new long hair on full display.

The 13-year-old actress attended the event looking positively grown up with sleek hair and in a chic black dress that showed off her A-level fashion sensibilities. It was only a year and a half ago that Stranger Things originally premiered on Netflix, but in that time, the actress seems to have matured substantially.

At the original premiere, the actress—who was significantly shorter at the time—wore a princess-like white dress with gold and white sneakers. This time around though, Brown looked distinctly more adult in terms of style.

Getty (2)

Brown seems pretty excited about fashion too. She told InStyle in our November issue how she vets what clothing she wears for professional appearances, and it's a pretty cool process.

RELATED: 9 Easy Fashion Tips We’re Stealing From Stranger ThingsStar Millie Bobby Brown

"Everything I wear has to go through every person on my team,” she said. “It has to go through my mum first. If she approves, it’ll go to my agents, and then, obviously, the last stop is my dad—and if he doesn’t like it, then I’m not wearing it. It’s as simple as that."

We'd say that selection process is paying off big time. Major style points to Eleven for this one!