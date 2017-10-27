Millie Bobby Brown Is Grown Up and Gorgeous on the Stranger Things Red Carpet—See How She’s Changed Since Season 1

She may have a buzz cut when she plays waffle-loving Eleven on Stranger Things, but at the show's Season 2 premiere Thursday night, Millie Bobby Brown opted to put her new long hair on full display.

The 13-year-old actress attended the event looking positively grown up with sleek hair and in a chic black dress that showed off her A-level fashion sensibilities. It was only a year and a half ago that Stranger Things originally premiered on Netflix, but in that time, the actress seems to have matured substantially.

At the original premiere, the actress—who was significantly shorter at the time—wore a princess-like white dress with gold and white sneakers. This time around though, Brown looked distinctly more adult in terms of style.

Brown seems pretty excited about fashion too. She told InStyle in our November issue how she vets what clothing she wears for professional appearances, and it's a pretty cool process.

"Everything I wear has to go through every person on my team,” she said. “It has to go through my mum first. If she approves, it’ll go to my agents, and then, obviously, the last stop is my dad—and if he doesn’t like it, then I’m not wearing it. It’s as simple as that."

We'd say that selection process is paying off big time. Major style points to Eleven for this one!

[MUSIC] Hello folks were here with the beautiful Millie Bobby Brown, Hi Is hair is growing out? Beautifully? Thank you. [LAUGH] I want you to talk, you're on a scary show. I want you to talk really quickly about the bag that you, yourself have a lot of fears? You are a phobic person? And there are strange fears, so don't hold back. What are you most afraid of, Millie Bobby Brown? I'm afraid of, again, I'm afraid of sharks. That makes sense. Yeah, who isn't. I think you're starting with the obvious one. In the dark, obviously. I hate being by myself. Don't like that. Is that really a fear? It really is. It actually is. It's sort of a sadness. No. [LAUGH] No, just being by myself. If I'm like eating breakfast I'm just like, wow, this is scary. So then I go up to someone and I'm like, hey, do you wanna have breakfast? It's just a really weird fear but being alone. And then bungalows. Explain to the American audience, a bungalow, some of us might not know that it's like a one-story house. So it's a one-story house with no stairs, there's a lot of them in the UK. And that's why I'm so afraid of them. You couldn't be in a bungalow, you couldn't run upstairs in this beautiful dress. Who made this? Calvin Klein by appointment. Calvin Klein by appointment. No walk-ins. And you're part of the Calvin Klein family. I am. Yes. What does it mean? Is there a ceremony or a special, do they wave a wand over you? No, they're just really awesome people to work with. And I have such a fun tim collaborating on what I'm wearing. To this Fashion show or this. It's such a fun process I feel like. It's not as stressful as everybody thinks it is. Well with Calvin, it's a tight family and I've so much fun. [INAUDIBLE] Speaking of fun, what's it's like to be a part of one of the biggest shows on television right now? It's crazy, it's really fun To get, I just saw the Duffer Brothers, who created and directed the show and, yeah, and wrote it, and so it was really cool to go and see them. It's a very tight family, which is really, really fun. Well thank you for stopping by. Thank you so much. Have a wonderful evening. See you soon, have a wonderful evening. Thank you Millie Bobbie Brown.

