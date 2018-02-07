We Need Millie Bobby Brown's Personal Carpool Karaoke Sessions as an Album, Stat

While we’re already well aware that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is a talented actress, it seems the 13-year-old’s acting skills have overshadowed another major talent of hers: She’s a great singer!
In the past, Brown has showcased her singing voice with short videos posted on social media—one of her jamming out as a 7-year-old, and another of her belting out her order at a Starbucks drive-through (to the tune of Adele’s “Hello,” no less).
This time, however, the Internet is seriously taking note.
On Tuesday, MBB posted a black-and-white video of her and a pal harmonizing to a medley of hits, including Nick Jonas’s “Bacon” and Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons”—and let us tell you, girl can sing.
This is one album we’d listen to on repeat, and we’re not alone in thinking that …
A Spice Girls superfan like the rest of, Millie recently re-grammed Victoria Beckham’s Internet-breaking reunion photo. If there’s ever room for a sixth member, may we suggest the impressive teen?