We Need Millie Bobby Brown's Personal Carpool Karaoke Sessions as an Album, Stat

While we’re already well aware that Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is a talented actress, it seems the 13-year-old’s acting skills have overshadowed another major talent of hers: She’s a great singer!

In the past, Brown has showcased her singing voice with short videos posted on social media—one of her jamming out as a 7-year-old, and another of her belting out her order at a Starbucks drive-through (to the tune of Adele’s “Hello,” no less).

This time, however, the Internet is seriously taking note.

On Tuesday, MBB posted a black-and-white video of her and a pal harmonizing to a medley of hits, including Nick Jonas’s “Bacon” and Beyoncé’s “Daddy Lessons”—and let us tell you, girl can sing.

da daily ting ya know A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Feb 5, 2018 at 2:48pm PST

This is one album we’d listen to on repeat, and we’re not alone in thinking that …

WHERES THE ALBUM SIS — g,, (@verymileven) February 6, 2018

millie bobby brown singing bacon is the best thing to happen in 2018 so far https://t.co/fvdiwt0M6C — kelly stanley (@kstan31) February 6, 2018

A Spice Girls superfan like the rest of, Millie recently re-grammed Victoria Beckham’s Internet-breaking reunion photo. If there’s ever room for a sixth member, may we suggest the impressive teen?