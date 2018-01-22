Milly Bobby Brown Brought Your Favorite Early 2000s Hairstyle to the Red Carpet 

Millie Bobby Brown may only be 13-years-old, but we're convinced that she's seen the Y2K classic Disney Channel Original Movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century.

Case in point? The Stranger Things star's 2018 SAG Awards hairstyle. Brown walked the red carpet with her hair in not one, but two space buns.

If you've watched the Zenon series a dozen or more times after school, you'll remember that she opted to weave silver ribbon throughout her buns. Brown has instead chosen to give her space buns a chic twist by wrapping the base of each knot with a black ribbon.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While silver glitter eyeshadow and bubblegum pink lipstick added to the early 2000s influence of her entire outfit, if you're getting a ballerina vibe, too, you're on to something. The actress said on the red carpet that she chose her head-to-toe look (including her impeccably white Converse Chuck Taylors) with dancing in mind.

Since her hairstyle instantly transports us back to our middle school dances circa 2000-2004, we'd say: Mission accomplished Millie, you look totally bitchin'.