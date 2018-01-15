Millie Bobby Brown Reveals "The Most Empowering Moment" of Her Life

Most young girls would consider having to shave their heads a traumatic event. But Millie Bobby Brown isn't like most young girls—not by a long shot.

On Sunday, the 13-year-old British actress, who plays Eleven in Netflix's runaway hit Stranger Things, took to social media to reflect on what it was like to shave her head for her breakout role. Surprisingly, Brown looks back on the moment with almost reverence.

"The day I shaved my head was the most empowering moment of my whole life," she wrote alongside a video of the moment she said goodbye to her locks. "The last strand of hair cut off was the moment my whole face was on show and I couldn’t hide behind my hair like I used to. As I looked in the mirror I realized I had one job to do. Inspire."

A few hours later she followed up that tweet with another inspiring message. "Shaving your head is so empowering. You don't need hair to be beautiful. You are beautiful with or without. I learnt that too," the young teen wrote.

We couldn't agree more, Millie! Well said.