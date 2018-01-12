Millie Bobby Brown Has One Strange Request for Kourtney Kardashian

Stranger Things star Millie Mobby Brown only has one wish, and Kim Kardashian West is the woman who can help make it happen.

No, she doesn’t want to go to Disney World. No, she doesn’t want to win an Oscar. And no, she’s not interested in finding true love. Instead, the 13-year-old star wants Kourtney Kardashian to shake her salad—literally.

There’s no double meaning behind this. Brown wants Kardashian to pick up her bowl of freshly chopped greens, give it a good look, and vigorously shake it up and down and side to side.

On Thursday, Brown took to Twitter to share her request publicly. “Honestly, all I want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad,” she wrote. Right after, Kim Kardashian West chimed in and replied, “I can arrange this!” with Brown reacting excitedly: “KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happenin. My dream has come true.”

honestly, all i want is for Kourtney K to shake my salad. — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 11, 2018

I can arrange this! https://t.co/eumdmopNvT — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 12, 2018

KIM! Grab your calendar it’s happenin. My dream has come true 💖 https://t.co/5WWf0ZFe3Z — Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) January 12, 2018

Kourtney later took to her Instagram stories to write “anytime” in reaction. So yes, this may actually happen IRL soon.

Of course, Brown was likely referring to those massive salads the Kardashians are always eating on Keeping Up, which by the way are from Health Nut in Calabasas, Calif.

There you have it: Kim Kardashian West, making dreams come true.