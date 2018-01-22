You, Too, Can Own Millie Bobby Brown's Comfortable $50 SAG Awards Red-Carpet Shoes

It's music to our ears when we come across a celebrity-approved item that hasn't sold out yet, especially comfortable shoes. During the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Millie Bobby Brown wore a pair of classic Converse Chuck Taylor All Star sneakers. And if you move fast, you can get your hands on a pair, too ($50; nordstrom.com).

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Image

The cool-girl approved kicks have never gone out of style since they launched in the 1910's. So you can rest assured that it'll be one of the smartest purchases you've ever made. Plus you can wear them while running errands on the weekend or add them to a red-carpet worthy outfit—just like the Stranger Things actress. That way you know you'll be able to stay on the dance floor all night long.

