Stranger Things Star Millie Bobby Brown Is Officially a Calvin Klein Model

Raf Simons's first ad campaign for Calvin Klein is here, and it seems that the brand's new chief creative officer is wasting no time in shaking things up.

To introduce the company's ground-breaking new made-to-measure service, By Appointment, the inventive Belgian designer tapped actress Abbey Lee, model Natalie Westling, and our personal favorite: the breakout star of Netflix's Stranger Things, 12-year-old wunderkind, Millie Bobby Brown (aka Eleven).

"A cast of distinct individuals brings the idea to life: Chosen for who they are, where an essential strength of character is key," the caption alongside her photo on the brand's Instagram reads. "Whether famous or unknown, all are treated equally."

“Calvin Klein By Appointment 1-14 is very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion.” —Raf Simons, CCO Calvin Klein ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Email Calvin Klein By Appointment: ByAppointment@ck.com A photo posted by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:50am PST

Cheerleader, Debutante, Majorette: American pragmatism and playful pop iconography. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Email Calvin Klein By Appointment: ByAppointment@ck.com A photo posted by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein) on Jan 22, 2017 at 9:51am PST

Calvin Klein By Appointment aims to offer unique pieces, previously only available for celebrities, to shoppers looking for that extra-special something. "Calvin Klein is not only about iconic underwear and jeans—it's about so much more," said Simons in a release. "Calvin Klein By Appointment 1-14 is very much about celebrating the American woman and American fashion."

The campaign photos for the service (which launches April 1) were shot by Willy Vanderperre and will appear on billboards, newspapers, and online. "It is driven by character; it's about a woman feeling empowered and being her own person in what she wears," creative director Pieter Mulier explains.