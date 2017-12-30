Millie Bobby Brown Celebrated "11" Million Instagram Followers in the Cutest Way

What a way to end the year!

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown just reached a huge milestone on Instagram, and it's especially relevant to her role in the hit Netflix series.

On Friday, the 13-year-old actress hit 11 million followers on the social media site—no big deal, right? While this is undeniably a major milestone, it's even more special given that her Stranger Things character is named Eleven. So fitting!

Brown seems to be in awe of her own accomplishment, posting an adorable photo to celebrate all her fans. In the pic, she's lying on the ground covering her eyes, with several boxes of roses from Don de Fleurs around her spelling out her initials. There's also a box with an 11!

She captioned the cute pic with "11 MILLIEon" and the praying hands emoji. We see what you did there.

11 MILLIEon 🙏 @dondefleurs A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on Dec 29, 2017 at 6:52am PST

The picture itself racked up a cool 2 million likes, and we think it's safe to say Brown really is slaying the Instagram game!

This isn't the only big news for the actress this month, either. Brown was individually nominated for a 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award, and Stranger Things was nominated for a 2018 Golden Globe.

We have a feeling there will be some big things to come in 2018 for this young star.