Study Says Almost Half of Millennials Treat Pets Like "Starter Children"

August 14, 2017 @ 1:45 PM
It turns out that some millennials take the phrase "fur babies" literally—very literally.
A new study from business solutions agency Gale found that almost half of millennials view taking care of animals as "practice" for having their own children someday. The study said 44 percent of millennials think this way, with 21 percent citing it as the main reason to even have a pet in the first place.
To get this data, Gale analyzed adults aged 20-36 about their furry companions. The study was released this year.
While this might seem a bit surprising, it's worth noting that this isn't totally new information. The research firm Packaged Facts released its own study back in May that came to a similar conclusion—that pet ownership is prevalent in young millennials partially because they think it'll help them parent someday.
The Packaged Facts study said nearly seven in 10 millennials say that pets are good practice for having a family, according to the New York Post.
Coinage Video: 8 Lavish Gifts That Will Spoil Your Pet
Adweek reports that marketers have even taken notice and use this perception of pets in advertisements to make money, so you know this is getting widespread.
RELATED: 15 Times Celebrity Dogs Dressed Better Than You Do
Jury's out on whether or not this is an accurate way to think about pet ownership, but as long as it creates responsible pet owners, we think it's a win.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, Well spent. Presented by Geico. Pets have become an expensive part of American households. Last year, animal owners spent an estimated $62 billion on their fur babies. Roughly a third of this, over $24 billion, was spent on [UNKNOWN] for Fido and Fifi. In recent years owners have been more selective about the food they give their pets. Natural, locally sourced ingredients have become popular. Dogs on average will eat $269 worth of food per year, while cats will cost $246 and birds just $120. Veterinary care makes up the second highest source of spending. Nearly $16 billion was spent on vet bills in 2016. Being mindful of your pet's health and well-being is key in the longevity of the animal. Basic office appointments cost between $45 and $55 per annual visit. This price doesn't include any additional costs like dental cleaning or vaccines. Which can add on an extra $20 to $400. On average owners should expect to spend $375 per annual vet visit. Approximately $15 billion are spent on supplies and over the counter medicines for our four legged friends. Supplies include litter, food bowls and other accessories. Needed for your animal's daily life. Animal owners will also spend $47 per year on dog toys and $28 on cat toys. These cost also include animal clothing and costumes. Halloween isn't just for humans anymore. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.