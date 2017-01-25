Milla Jovovich and Her Lookalike Daughter Bring On the Glamour at Resident Evil Premiere

Just like her mom Milla Jovovich, Ever Gabo knows how to make a statement on the red carpet.

As the 9-year-old fashionista celebrated her big screen debut at the premiere of Resident Evil: The Final Chapter Monday night in Los Angeles, she added some sparkle and struck a pose while looking like a mini blonde-haired version of her mom in a long, white lace gown, complete with a sequined silver cape.

It was an ensemble that matched Jovovich's look for the evening. The Resident Evil franchise star also dazzled at the event, wearing a soft pink Prada gown that had a plunging, fur-lined neckline, as she flashed a smile next to her daughter and husband Paul W.S. Anderson.

The model-turned-actress went on to gush over her attire on Instagram, writing, "What a dress! Thank you so much @prada and my Italian sister @veesback for creating such an amazing gown for me to wear to the L.A. premiere of #residentevilthefinalchapter!"

What a dress! Thank you so much @prada and my Italian sister @veesback for creating such an amazing gown for me to wear to the LA premiere of #residentevilthefinalchapter! Glam credits: make up @jilliandempsey hair: @hairbycandicebirns #residentevilthefinalchapter #ladiary A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Jan 24, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

This is just the latest time Jovovich and Gabo have taken twinning to another level on the red carpet.

Last month, they stunned at the premiere of the film in Tokyo, with both rocking dresses by Elie Saab. The mom-of-two wore a plunging velvet dress complete with sequined embellishments and a thigh-high slit, and Gabo looked like a princess in a pink lace dress.

Following the premiere, Jovovich gushed about Gabo, writing, "All hail the Red Queen! This picture just makes me so proud as a mother because my little girl handled herself with ease, appreciating every moment and was so kind and humble to the fans at the #residentevilthefinalchapter world premiere in Tokyo last week."

"She owned that red carpet in the most unassuming manner, was charming and articulate and of course dancing around with the excitement only a 9 year old can show," she continued. "You are all going to flip out on the many layered performance she so naturally plays in this film. She's a real talent. And nothing makes me happier in the world than to know that my baby has found her passion in life."

RELATED: Milla Jovovich Masters Red Carpet Twinning with Daughter Ever

Jovovich has documented their stylish travels as they've jetsetted around the world to promote the film. Take a peek at more of their best mother-daughter twinning moments!

So excited to start the #residentevilthefinalchapter press tour today and we're kicking it off at the first ever Brazil Comic Con! Then onwards with my little red queen Ever Gabo to Hong Kong and Tokyo for the world premiere of the movie!😝😝😝BTS 📸by @chrissbrenner styled by: @marinebraunschvig A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Nov 30, 2016 at 9:42am PST

What an amazing experience to share with my daughter and have our portrait shot by @karllagerfeld today. 📷 by @chrissbrenner #parisdiary A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Jul 12, 2016 at 11:14am PDT

Hanging with the beautiful @harinef and my amazing daughter before the @chanelofficial show this afternoon. 📷 by @chrissbrenner #parisdiary A photo posted by Milla Jovovich (@millajovovich) on Jul 5, 2016 at 3:24pm PDT