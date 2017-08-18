Watch Miley Cyrus Rock an Elvis-Inspired Bedazzled Jumpsuit in Her “Younger Now” Music Video

Over the years, we’ve seen Miley Cyrus try on all kinds of wacky ensembles, and even go completely in the buff, for her jaw-dropping music videos, but nothing quite compares to her latest outfit in the visual feast for “Younger Now.”

On Thursday night, the songstress released the track off of her forthcoming album with the same title along with an accompanying video that takes us way back to the ‘50s, complete with a sock hop and plenty of poodle skirts. And, of course, the era wouldn’t feel real without a rhinestone jumpsuit à la Elvis Presley.

In fact, Cyrus dons more than one bedazzled getup, but with a country twist. During a scene, she rocks out on the guitar in a red silky romper, cinched with a cowboy belt buckle, as she nails Presley’s signature hip thrusts. Her hair, coiffed into a loose pompadour, further emulates the late icon.

The dream-like song and musical sequence was realized when Cyrus had a conversation with her mom, Tish Cyrus, about feeling more youthful than ever. “I just think for girls to celebrate being young right now would be a great thing,” she told Billboard in May. “She was like, ‘I swear to God, you are younger now at 24 than you were at 4!’ And so it just hit me, like I am f—ing younger now, and I am proud of that.”

Watch the entire video above and catch Cyrus’s Younger Now album when it drops on Sept. 29.