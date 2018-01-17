Miley Cyrus Could Pass for a Swimsuit Model in This Sporty White Bikini

Jonathan Borge
Jan 17, 2018 @ 12:30 pm

Forget Malibu: Miley Cyrus has traded in her love of California for a different coast, opting to spend quality time with fiancé Liam Hemsworth while Down Under. She kicked off her day with a pink floral cover-up and denim cut-offs, but the pop star later switched into a sporty white Tee Ink bikini (shop similar styles here) that provided a reminder of just how athletic Cyrus really is.

The photo looks like something out of Baywatch, or a scene from one of her idyllic music videos. See?

Media-Mode/Splash News

Last week, Cyrus and Hemsworth enjoyed Australia’s hot-hot summer weather. She wore denim cutoffs with a bra and matching accessories. Later, she took to Instagram to wish Hemsworth a happy 28th birthday with a collage on Instagram and this sweet message: “Happiest birthday to my very best friend on the entire planet!”

Hemsworth’s older brother Chris Hemsworth also recently opened up about his future sister-in-law, and what he loves about her. "I always just expect her to put on a show, belt a few songs out. But she never does," Hemsworth said. "I'm insisting consistently, 'When is the performance coming?' But no, she's a lot of fun."

So what's next for Cyrus? She's expected to join Elton John on stage at the 2018 Grammys, where he'll receive the President's Merit Award.

