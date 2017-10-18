Miley Cyrus Sends a Heartfelt Video Message to Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah (and huge Miley Cyrus fan) got a very special surprise! After hearing about her story, The Voice coach sent her a video message wishing her a speedy recovery.

“Hi Katrina this is Miley, I have heard about you from so many wonderful people," Miley said in the video posted by ABC7. "Your name got to me through so many friends and contestants on The Voice, and they said you were a huge fan."

"I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time, sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and your friends. I hope you feel better soon. I just want you to know that you’ll be on my mind and my heart."

.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR — Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Wore the Cutest $34 Bikini to the Beach with Liam Hemsworth

Hannah was in the crowd at the Rout 91 Harvest Festival for a friend's bachelorette party when the gunman opened fire. She was shot in the neck and the shoulder. Luckily, her friend was able to place a tourniquet around her and a Marine, who she had never met, carried her to the hospital.

She's now back in Southern California for the first time since the shooting and recovering well.