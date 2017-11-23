Miley Cyrus Debuts Her Pregnant "Turkey" Belly on Instagram

As Miley Cyrus rang in her 25th birthday on Thanksgiving day, she had a lot to be thankful for, starting the holiday festivities off early with a custom rainbow-colored necklace, featuring fiancé, Liam Hemsworth’s, moniker and an array of silver mylar balloons spelling out her name.

Gorgeous gifts aside, fans couldn’t help but be transfixed by the former Disney alum’s burgeoning “turkey bump” in a celebratory Instagram post late Wednesday night. “So close to b-day time! Stoked for a day full of Tofurkey & loved ones! Ain't it ironic? #VeganTurkeyBaby,” she captioned the ‘gram, which shows her posing by her balloon letters in a gray T-shirt, cradling her round belly.

Her followers were quick comment about a possible pregnancy, with many noting that the bump photo was taken pre-Turkey dinner, and, therefore, couldn’t be the result of a Thanksgiving feast. However, with the prep work and baking that ensues the day before, it's totally possible to make your elastic pants expand before the main event.

We feel ya, Miley!