Daily Beauty Buzz: Miley Cyrus's Red Lipstick 

If there's any beauty lesson we've learned so far this year, it's that matching is always a good idea. Along with the running list of celebrity monochromatic red carpet makeup moments, is the perfectly coordinated look that Miley Cyrus wore to the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend.

Cyrus paired her sheer, white, lacy outfit with a swipe of red lipstick that was a *perfect* match to the tiny red hearts covering her jacket, crop top, and pants, along with her ruby and diamond heart-shaped earrings. For a similar lip shade, try Bite Beauty's Matte Creme Lip Crayon in Rose Hip ($24; sephora.com). Although it has a shine-free finish, the pencil is packed with nourishing ingredients that keep the formula from drying out and getting flaky as it wears.

The singer kept the bold lip as her look's focus by opting for a wash of champagne shadow across her lids, and a soft rosy flush on her cheeks. Her hair was pulled up into a loose twisted updo with a single tendril left out.

While Valentine's Day may be a few months away, if you want to take a literal approach to your look this year, let Cyrus's coordinating outfit and makeup serve as your inspiration.