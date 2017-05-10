Miley Cyrus Will Perform New Single "Malibu" at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus is about to make headlines with new music.

The twerking, pasty-wearing wild child has toned down her act since its explosion with 2013's Bangerz album and today, at 24, Cyrus is approaching a new stage in her career. And its full tone will soon be revealed when she debuts her new single, “Malibu,” via live performance at the Billboard Music Awards May 21.

The song's debut will mark the beginning of the slow rollout of her upcoming and yet untitled album, set to drop later this year.

“Miley Cyrus is and always has been an artist that makes an impact. Her incredible talent and imprint on pop culture are undeniable,” Mark Bracco, executive producer of this year's Billboard Music Awards, said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have her debut ‘Malibu’ at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards and look forward to a raw and honest performance that will likely surprise many."

We can’t wait, Miley!

RELATED: Miley Cyrus’s New Ballad Is About Liam Hemsworth’s and Her Love Story

UPDATE: On Wednesday afternoon, Cyrus shared the art and release date for the upcoming song to Instagram. In the snap, she poses in the grass in a cozy sweater and her sparkling engagement ring on her left hand. She noted in the caption that the photo was taken by none other than fiancé Liam Hemsworth. "My new single #Malibu drops tomorrow! (Thursday May 11th!)," she wrote. "Tellllll everyone you know to check it out! ( by @liamhemsworth!)"