Miley Cyrus Put Together a Wild Party for Liam Hemsworth’s 27th Birthday

Liam Hemsworth turned 27 on January 13, and his fiancee Miley Cyrus made sure it was a birthday to remember. The 24-year-old singer threw a wild bash for her beau, complete with a golden horse statue, copious amounts of cheese pizza, and goodie bags from “Uncle” Snoop Dogg.

The “Bangerz” singer proved that she knows how to host an epic party this weekend, showing off the crazy birthday bash on Instagram. For the event, Cyrus donned a black mini dress over silver tights and black thigh-high socks, and she accessorized her outfit with a boa made of dollar bills, as well as cat ears and a pile of gold chains. The outrageous theme carried over into the decor, which featured a horse statue and NSFW party favors.

#BESTPARTYEVER @stephsstone @katyweaver A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

The end. A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 14, 2017 at 9:42pm PST

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky also shared images from the soiree, including one of herself posing with a blow-up unicorn in front of a balloon sign that says “#BestPartyEver.”

Best party ever!! Happy birthday bro liam!!/ que fieston!! feliz cumpleaños bro liam! #liambirthday #cuñadachunga @silvia.serra #rapparty A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

We won't be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 7:42pm PST

The festivities may have been crazy, but Hemsworth was also treated to several sweet birthday sentiments from his loved ones. Cyrus took to Instagram earlier in the week to express her affections, and he also got an adorable homemade card from his niece.

Happiest birthday EVER to my favorite being EVER EVER EVER! You have been my best friend since the day we met..... I am beyond lucky to share sooooo animals with you!!! 🐷🦄🐶😻🐣 I love you @liamhemsworth A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 13, 2017 at 1:30am PST

Happy birthday to one of my favourite uncles ever!! We love you Liam!! @liamhemsworth/ felicidades a uno de mis tíos favoritos. Te queremos Liam! @liamhemsworth #liamwithdora A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on Jan 13, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

A bangin' birthday, indeed.