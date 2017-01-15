Miley Cyrus Put Together a Wild Party for Liam Hemsworth’s 27th Birthday

Liam Hemsworth turned 27 on January 13, and his fiancee Miley Cyrus made sure it was a birthday to remember. The 24-year-old singer threw a wild bash for her beau, complete with a golden horse statue, copious amounts of cheese pizza, and goodie bags from “Uncle” Snoop Dogg.
The “Bangerz” singer proved that she knows how to host an epic party this weekend, showing off the crazy birthday bash on Instagram. For the event, Cyrus donned a black mini dress over silver tights and black thigh-high socks, and she accessorized her outfit with a boa made of dollar bills, as well as cat ears and a pile of gold chains. The outrageous theme carried over into the decor, which featured a horse statue and NSFW party favors.
Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky also shared images from the soiree, including one of herself posing with a blow-up unicorn in front of a balloon sign that says “#BestPartyEver.”
The festivities may have been crazy, but Hemsworth was also treated to several sweet birthday sentiments from his loved ones. Cyrus took to Instagram earlier in the week to express her affections, and he also got an adorable homemade card from his niece.
A bangin' birthday, indeed.