Miley Cyrus Put Together a Wild Party for Liam Hemsworth’s 27th Birthday

<strong>Miley Cyrus Put Together a Wild Party for Liam Hemsworth’s 27th Birthday</strong>
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Shop This Post
January 15, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Camryn Rabideau

Liam Hemsworth turned 27 on January 13, and his fiancee Miley Cyrus made sure it was a birthday to remember. The 24-year-old singer threw a wild bash for her beau, complete with a golden horse statue, copious amounts of cheese pizza, and goodie bags from “Uncle” Snoop Dogg.

The “Bangerz” singer proved that she knows how to host an epic party this weekend, showing off the crazy birthday bash on Instagram. For the event, Cyrus donned a black mini dress over silver tights and black thigh-high socks, and she accessorized her outfit with a boa made of dollar bills, as well as cat ears and a pile of gold chains. The outrageous theme carried over into the decor, which featured a horse statue and NSFW party favors.

#BESTPARTYEVER @stephsstone @katyweaver

A video posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

The end.

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

VIDEO: 9 Miley Cyrus Quotes to Get You Through the Day

 

Hemsworth’s sister-in-law Elsa Pataky also shared images from the soiree, including one of herself posing with a blow-up unicorn in front of a balloon sign that says “#BestPartyEver.”

We won't be hungry!!!/ no nos quedaremos con hambre!! Bro!! @cristianprieto.filmmaker #rapparty #happybirthday #bestpartyever

A photo posted by Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) on

RELATED: Miley Cyrus's Birthday Message to Liam Hemsworth Is the Epitome of Romance

The festivities may have been crazy, but Hemsworth was also treated to several sweet birthday sentiments from his loved ones. Cyrus took to Instagram earlier in the week to express her affections, and he also got an adorable homemade card from his niece.

A bangin' birthday, indeed. 

The Latest in Video

Miley Cyrus Launches Hopeful Hippies Campaign
See More Videos

More Star Couples

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Star Couples

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top