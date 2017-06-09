Miley Cyrus Returns to Her Country Roots on New Track “Inspired”

Miley Cyrus has officially come full circle. The 24-year-old, who made her comeback last month with her single, “Malibu,” about fiancé Liam Hemsworth, got back to her country roots with a new track, “Inspired.”

The song, which dropped on Friday, heavily features Cyrus’s stunning vocals while talking about protecting the environment and “inspiring” her fans to do the same. The track was dropped “in celebration of #Pride and the desperate cry for more love in this world,” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be donating my share of any proceeds to the @happyhippiefdn so we can continue to fight injustice and give food, shelter, and most importantly hope to homeless youth everywhere!”

And like “Malibu,” the cover art was shot by Hemsworth. In the photo, Cyrus lounges in the grass in a rainbow top and jeans with a flower in her hair.

Listen to the new tune in the video at top, or stream it on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play, and Amazon Music now.