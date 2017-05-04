Miley Cyrus's New Ballad Is About Liam Hemsworth's and Her Love Story

Miley Cyrus pours her heart out in her upcoming single, which was inspired by falling back in her love with fiancé Liam Hemsworth.

The now-inseparable lovebirds called off their engagement back in 2013 but rekindled their romance in early 2016. And following the reunion, the "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker penned the new song, titled "Malibu," the first track off her yet-unnamed sixth studio album.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

In Billboard's cover story, the star opened up about her new perspective on life as well as the raw ballad, in which she sings, "I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song." And the 24-year-old's new tune is described as a far cry from 2013's club-centric Bangerz and her "We Can't Stop" days.

Following the pair's reunion, the former Disney star—who seems to have put her twerking-with-giant-teddy-bears days behind her—penned "Malibu" to tell her side of how she and Hemsworth transformed. After the breakup, Cyrus immersed herself in work to a point where she wouldn't think about the split. "... I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard," she explained in the interview. "Suddenly you’re like, 'I don’t recognize you anymore.' We had to refall for each other."

"They're going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, 'This is how I feel'?" Cyrus said.

The rest, they say, is history, with the private pair continuing to look more in love than ever while running errands and hiking with their rescue dogs.

Listen to Miley pour her heart out about Liam when "Malibu" is released on May 11.