Miley Cyrus's Music Video for Her Song About Liam Hemsworth Is Here

Miley Cyrus’s beachy single “Malibu” is finally here—along with a dreamy new music video!

Cyrus promised her upcoming music would be different than what we've come to expect from the superstar and she was right. “Malibu” is a departure from the singer’s recent oeuvre in just about every way imaginable.

Gone are the days of Bangerz (Cyrus doesn’t stick her tongue out once in the vid). Plus, the 24-year-old’s reunion with fiance Liam Hemsworth creates a very different creative space for Cyrus—her new tone is more backyard game of catch than “Wrecking Ball.” She recently told Billboard how their rekindled romance influenced the track, in which she croons:

I never would've believed you if three years ago you told me I'd be here writing this song.

We are just like the waves that flow back and forth / Sometimes I feel like I'm drowning and you're there to save me and I want to thank you with all of my heart / It's a brand new start / A dream come true in Malibu.

Cyrus’s engagement to Hemsworth is more prominent than ever in the new video—just look at that BLING!

P.S.: Loving the platinum ombré, Miley!