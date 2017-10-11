Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Reached Peak #CoupleGoals

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth rarely walk the red carpet as a couple, but Thor: Ragnarok's Los Angeles premiere was the exception to their rule. And you can thank future brother-in-law and older sibling Chris Hemsworth for the isolated loved-up appearance.

The duo looked totally smitten while supporting Thor himself at Tuesday night's event, with both Cyrus and Hemsworth beaming with affection as they cuddled up.

Todd Williamson/Getty

Cyrus proved her love for Liam was in full bloom, opting for a retro-inspired dress that boasted a colorful floral print. She pulled her hair up into a relaxed updo and kept her beauty look pared-down, not needing much more than her radiant glow. Hemsworth, on the other hand, looked dapper in an expertly-tailored black suit and white sneakers.

The night was full of couples, as Elsa Pataky came out to cheer on husband, Chris, and Mark Ruffalo brought along his wife, Sunrise Coigney.

Are you feeling the love as much as we are?