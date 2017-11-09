Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Continue to Fuel Wedding Rumors by Wearing Matching Bands

Are wedding bells in the air for Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth? Some fans sure think so, and the couple might not be doing much to stop those rumors from spreading, particularly with the latest jewelry staple they've been sporting lately.

The pair went out for a coffee run in Savannah, Ga., together on Wednesday, and we couldn't help but spy a sparkly piece of bling on each of their wedding fingers. Both Cyrus and Hemsworth wore rings as they picked up coffee and treats to go, and we're sure this will get the rumor mill going even more than it has been (if that's even possible).

MGJR / BACKGRID

This isn't the first time the star couple has worn matching bands either. Back in late October, Cyrus and Hemsworth returned to the place where they first met (Tybee Island) with the rings in tow. Since then, they've been spotted jetskiing and cuddling while wearing the rings, which Cyrus has also worn alongside her original engagement ring from Hemsworth on the same finger.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Have Epic Saturday Night Live Date Night

There's still no official confirmation yet on whether or not they are actually married, but with how many cute couple moments they've had lately, we're keeping our fingers crossed for a celebrity wedding for the ages.