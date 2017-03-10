The Internet Thinks This Instagram Means Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Got Married

The Internet Thinks This Instagram Means Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Got Married
Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
March 10, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s relationship has had its ups and downs, but if fans are right, it might have just hit a major milestone. Thanks to a cryptic ‘gram from dad Billy Ray Cyrus, the Internet seems to think these two have gotten married in a secret ceremony.

The photo in question is a picture of a picture of Miley looking blissfully happy in an ethereal white dress with mountains in the background. The Instagram seems to have been taken by Miley herself, as you can see her face and her phone camera in the reflection of the image. “I’m so happy…you are happy @mileycyrus,” her dad wrote in the caption, leading to a total Smilers meltdown.

Before we go into freak-out mode, let’s examine the evidence on Miley’s own Instagram account. One week ago, she posted a photo of her man looking totally hot in a wetsuit, about to tackle the waves on an otherwise empty sandy beach. Sounds like Hemsworth’s perfect honeymoon spot to me.

Two days earlier, she shared a throwback of herself and her fiancé at the Oscars in 2012, one of the rare photographs we have of these two together. I’m sensing a trend.

Aside from the rare Hemsworth photos, Miley seems to be posting a lot of throwback childhood photos. Hitting a major life milestone making you nostalgic, Miles?

Then again, Billy Ray’s picture could just be from a pretty photoshoot, and being “happy” could have nothing to do with Miley’s fiancé. Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

