Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Adorably Hold Hands While Grabbing Lunch with His Parents  

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are doing their best to keep cool while vacationing in Australia.

On Thursday, the couple braved the skyrocketing summer temps to enjoy lunch with the actor's parents at the Rick Shores restaurant in Burleigh Heads on the Gold Coast, Queensland, and they couldn't have looked more adorable as they held hands while leaving the restaurant.

Newspix/Getty Images

For the lunch date, Cyrus channeled her inner tourist, wearing a Crocodile Dundee short-sleeve T-shirt with "G'Day Mate!" written across the front. She paired the apropos top with red shorts.The singer accessorized with a black crochet bucket bag ($94; veggiani.com), her go-to layering of pendants, bangles, dark shades, and silver slides.

Newspix/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Liam really embraced summer, wearing a tan tank top, black shorts, and flip flops.

This is the second time this week the duo have been spotted out and about in Australia.