Miley Cyrus's Simple On-the-Go Outfit Is Probably in Your Closet Already

Miley Cyrus is back in the limelight with her new album Younger Now, and along with new stripped-down songs like "Malibu," she's got a fresh look to match.

The songstress was spotted running around New York City on Sunday night in a pretty simple outfit, but she still made it look fashion forward (though let's be real, she could wear a potato sack and still look amazing).

Splash News

Cyrus wore a pair of simple cropped jeans with a dark T-shirt and black Nike sneakers (similar here). Her makeup was similarly toned down and natural, and she let her hair down freely.

She has been busy lately promoting her new album and judging contestants on The Voice again this season, but it's good to see that she still has time to chill in easy breezy looks.

Her outfit is adorable and low-key, a stark contrast to some of Cyrus's famously bold ensembles, but we love it just as much. The best part about it? You can pretty easily recreate it with any T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers you have at home.

Talk about a fashion win.