Miley Cyrus Cries as She Asks Hillary Clinton for a Hug

Miley Cyrus still has a lot of love for Hillary Clinton.

The "Younger Now" singer met the former Democratic presidential nominee on Wednesday night's episode of The Tonight Show and could barely hold back her tears.

Fallon's signature "Thank You" note section was revamped for Clinton, with Cyrus and all of the show's female writers reading their heartfelt messages to the former Secretary of State.

"Thank you, Hillary for being a constant beacon of strength, hope, and determination for me and millions of other young women," "The Climb" singer stated. "You've been a role model and an inspiration and a voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I'd like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?"

Clinton obliged and naturally, so many emotions came pouring forth.

