Miley Cyrus Compared Her Hannah Montana Years to Toddlers & Tiaras

Faith Cummings
Oct 30, 2017 @ 10:15 am

More than a decade has passed since the nation was singing along to Miley Cyrus during her Hannah Montana years. And Cyrus is now reflecting on the Disney Channel character that shot her to stardom.

"I liked being in the Disney universe 'cause I didn't know anything else," she stated in a new interview on CBS Sunday Morning. "I knew I was getting to live what I wanted to do. I think now that I'm older now, I realize that's a lot to put on a kid."

But being both a professional and teenager resulted in a lot of pressure on Cyrus's shoulders. "It's a lot to put on a kid to have them have to get their makeup done and then also balance school and then also have me dress up in a wig," she revealed. "It's a little Toddlers and Tiaras."

She does have a lot of fond memories of her Hannah Montana years though. "I definitely look back on it as a good time," she reminisced. "I think what was hard for me was balancing everything. I think it got harder when I started touring as both—I toured as Hannah Montana and as myself."

Though, Cyrus did confess that being herself and Montana simultaneously may have trickled into adulthood. "I think that's probably what's a little bit wrong with me now!" she joked. "I mark that up to doing some extreme damage in my psyche as an adult person."

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

And as the Younger Now singer is all about empowerment, she will always love what Montana represented for young people and her teenage fans. "I loved being that character," Cyrus divulged. "And honestly, music is everything and all people wanna have is great music and for that audience, for what that was, that was great music for kids to listen to. There's a song called 'Life's What You Make it, so Let's Make it Rock.' Never forget that—wise words. That's a good thing to tell kids."

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Got Super Nostalgic While Watching Her Hannah Montana Audition Tape

Cyrus turns 25 in November and she's very clearly on top of the world. We can't wait to see how she celebrates...though we'll always have a special place in our hearts for Hannah.

Show Transcript

We are taking a look back at some Vintage Cosmo quizzes. So for the first time ever, we're gonna play lady time with Ellen and Miley. [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Your sex life with your lover- My grandma's in the audience. [LAUGH] [UNKNOWN] [MUSIC] [MUSIC] Your sex life with your lover can best be compared to a rollercoaster ride, a luxury cruise, a commuter trip on the Concord- C. A commuter trip on a Concord jet? That means it's fast. Yeah. Okay. [LAUGH] I'm good. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Well, you know, for a lot of people, it's about being seen. Everybody goes. There's tons of celebrities there. But everybody seems to be having such a good time. Is that because they're high on life? [LAUGH] Definitely. [LAUGH] Okay. Well, thanks. [BLANK_AUDIO]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!