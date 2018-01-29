Miley Cyrus Wore the Sleekest LBJ (Little Black Jumpsuit) to the Grammys

Miley Cyrus, who’s slated to perform at the 2018 Grammys ceremony on Sunday evening alongside Elton John, arrived on the red carpet at Madison Square Garden in a sleek, chic black jumpsuit.

The 25-year-old former Grammy nominee wore her blonde strands slicked back in a '40s-esque swoop, curls falling down her back. Cyrus kept her makeup limited, which drew our the attention to her show-stopping Jean Paul Gaultier jumpsuit, which featured a draped swath of fabric about her neck, piece-y detailing, and a chic cinched waist.

The “Malibu” singer paired the glamorous LBJ (no, not Lyndon B. Johnson) with a pair of black platform sandals with silver sequined heels and a transparent strap.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

In keeping with the awards show’s solidarity with Time’s Up and other women’s movements, Cyrus carried a long-stemmed white rose in her hand (and sometimes her teeth).

The Bangerz songstress kicked off Grammys weekend on Friday night with a performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” at the pre-Grammys MusiCares concert in N.Y.C.