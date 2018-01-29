Miley Cyrus and Elton John’s Grammys Duet Included a Subtle Time’s Up Tribute

Miley Cyrus and Elton John teamed up at the 2018 Grammys for one of the most unforgettable performances of the night. The music icon and pop star dueted for a tribute to the 70-year-old singer, who recently announced he’d be retiring from touring after one last stint on the road.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS

John first took the stage, singing “Tiny Dancer” at the piano in an embellished Gucci suit, a white rose laying atop the instrument. Cyrus joined him on stage in a pink tulle fit-and-flare gown, belting out his own lyrics so well that she impressed John himself, who smiled as he watched.

Theo Wargo/WireImage

While walking the red carpet ahead of the show, John praised his duet partner. “I’ve always loved her. I like those kind of women. I like my women to be strong. I like them to be feisty. And she’s certainly all that and she can sing,” the icon told E!.

Days before the Grammys, the singer announced he would do one final tour before retiring from the road.

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2018 Grammys Red Carpet

He won’t be retiring anytime soon, though. His Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which kicks off in September, will include 300 dates over the span of three years.

We’ll certainly be sad to see him go.