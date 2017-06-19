Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabbana Clash on Instagram

We're barely six months into the year and we've already reached peak 2017. Today in social media feuds we could have never seen coming, Miley Cyrus and Dolce & Gabanna are clashing on Instagram.

The tension began over the weekend after Miley took to Instagram to congratulate her little brother Braison for walking his first runway show. Braison, 23, was one of a slew of celebrity-adjacent young men—including Hillary Clinton's nephew and Pippa Middleton's new brother-in-law—who walked for the Italian fashion house's spring 2018 men's runway show in Milan on Saturday.

"Congrats @braisonccyrus on walking in your 1st runway show...," Miley captioned a runway photo of her bro on the popular social media platform. "It's never been my little brother's dream to be a model as HE is one of the most talented musicians my ears have ever been given the gift of hearing.... BUT it is a Cyrus family trait to try everything once (within reason HA) and to embrace opportunities that encourage you to step out of your comfort zone!"

After showering her bro with praise, the "Wrecking Ball" singer had a political message for the fashion brand. "PS D&G, I STRONGLY disagree with your politics.... but I do support your company's effort to celebrate young artists & give them the platform to shine their light for all to see!" the 24-year-old wrote alongside the 'gram, likely referring to the designers' decision to dress First Lady Melania Trump, or possibly their controversial statements about gay adoption and IVF.

D&G co-founder Stefano Gabanna didn't appear to appreciate the shoutout, and quickly commented on Miley's post with a simple, "Ignorant!!!"

He then fired back again with a comment on her post about Paper Magazine's story on Braison. "For your stupid comment never more work with him," he wrote along with two heart emojis.

RELATED: Dolce & Gabbana Created a T-Shirt in Response to Backlash Over Dressing Melania Trump

Finally, he re-posted Miley's initial photo with his own caption: "We are Italian and we don't care about politics and mostly neither about the American one!" he wrote, first in Italian and then in English. "We make dresses and if you think about doing politics with a post it's simply ignorant. We don't need your posts or comments so next time please ignore us!!"