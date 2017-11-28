Miley Cyrus Admits to Not Liking Her Own Pop Music “Most of the Time”

Miley Cyrus is one of the world’s biggest pop stars, but according to the singer herself, she doesn’t really like pop music. The Voice coach made the admission on the NBC show Monday night, revealing that oftentimes she doesn’t like her own music.

Cyrus was responding to her team member Brooke Simpson’s performance of Pink’s song, “What About Us,” when she made the comments. “She has got such an amazing ear and an amazing way to interpret pop music—which, I’m the pop star sitting here and I don’t even like pop music half the time. I don’t even like my own pop music most of the time, but you take a song that’s on the radio that I can’t always related to and, like Adam [Levine] said, make it about you,” she said.

Trae Patton/NBC

“In the beginning I always kind of fought back about doing mainstream ‘cause actually Adam taught me sometimes when something’s on the radio, people know it so well, it’s hard to make it your own,” Cyrus added. “But you did it perfectly this week and I’m just so, so proud of you.”

Tell us how you really feel, Miley!